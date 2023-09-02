English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

    Hello, sun-shine: Here's a look at Aditya L1's successful launch

    Aditya-L1 has been successfully put into its immediate orbit and will take up to four months to reach L1, where the seven payloads its carrying will study solar flares and sun's magnetic field among others

    Moneycontrol News
    September 02, 2023 / 06:02 PM IST
    Aditya-L1 starts generating power; solar panels are deployed. The first firing to raise the orbit is scheduled for September 3 around 11:45 hours, says ISRO (Image: PTI)
    1/6
    Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Aditya-L1 on board PSLV-C57 lifted off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 11:50 am on September 2. (Image: PTI)
    The mission is expected to last five years. During this time, the satellite will orbit around L1 in an irregularly shaped orbit, perpendicular to the line joining Earth and the Sun. (Image: ISRO/ Twitter)
    2/6
    ISRO says the entire journey panning the launch to reaching L1 is slated to take around four months for the Aditya-L1 mission. (Image: ISRO/ Twitter)
    Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Aditya-L1 on board PSLV-C57 lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (Image: PTI)
    3/6
    Aditya-L1 will head for the L1 point with the help of onboard propulsion. As it moves closer to the Lagrange point, the spacecraft will exit the Earth's gravitational Sphere of Influence. (Image: PTI)
    ISRO's launch vehicle PSLV-C57 rocket carrying India's first solar mission, 'Aditya-L1', leaves a trail of smoke after its launch on September 2 (Image: PTI)
    4/6
    The mission is expected to last five years. During this time, the satellite will orbit around L1 in an irregularly shaped orbit, perpendicular to the line joining Earth and the Sun. (Image: PTI)
    The launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 is accomplished successfully. The vehicle places the satellite precisely into its intended orbit. “India’s first solar observatory has begun its journey to the destination of Sun-Earth L1 point,” says ISRO Image: PTI)
    5/6
    After the launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 was accomplished successfully, ISRO said: “The vehicle has placed the satellite precisely into its intended orbit. India’s first solar observatory has begun its journey to the destination of Sun-Earth L1 point.” (Image: PTI)
    Aditya L-1 satellite separates. PSLV C-57 mission Aditya L-1 is accomplished after successfully injecting the Aditya L-1 satellite into the desired intermediate orbit (Image: ANI)
    6/6
    As of now, Aditya L1 has separated from the upper stage of the PSLV rocket. The first firing to raise the orbit is scheduled for September 3 around 11:45 hours, ISRO said. (Image: ANI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aditya-L1 #ISRO #PSLV #Slide show #Slideshow #solar mission
    first published: Sep 2, 2023 05:20 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!