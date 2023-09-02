Hello, sun-shine: Here's a look at Aditya L1's successful launch

1/6 Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Aditya-L1 on board PSLV-C57 lifted off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 11:50 am on September 2. (Image: PTI)

2/6 ISRO says the entire journey panning the launch to reaching L1 is slated to take around four months for the Aditya-L1 mission. (Image: ISRO/ Twitter)

3/6 Aditya-L1 will head for the L1 point with the help of onboard propulsion. As it moves closer to the Lagrange point, the spacecraft will exit the Earth's gravitational Sphere of Influence. (Image: PTI)

4/6 The mission is expected to last five years. During this time, the satellite will orbit around L1 in an irregularly shaped orbit, perpendicular to the line joining Earth and the Sun. (Image: PTI)

5/6 After the launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 was accomplished successfully, ISRO said: “The vehicle has placed the satellite precisely into its intended orbit. India’s first solar observatory has begun its journey to the destination of Sun-Earth L1 point.” (Image: PTI)