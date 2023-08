1/5 Described as an “anomalous health incident” by the US government, the Havana syndrome was initially reported in 2016 by CIA employees stationed in Havana, Cuba. It mostly affects Western diplomats. (Image: NW18 creative)

2/5 In response to a plea filed in the Karnataka High Court by a Bengaluru citizen, the Central government has agreed to investigate the possibility of the Havana Syndrome in India. (Image: NW18 creative)

3/5 Some of the common symptoms of Havana syndrome are migraines, nausea, hearing sounds without external noise, vertigo, memory lapses and dizziness. (Image: NW18 creative)

4/5 The cause, according to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, is a directed, pulsed radio frequency (RF) radiation device —microwaves are one type of energy. (Image: NW18 creative)