    Monkeypox cases reported in Europe, here’s all you need to know about the virus

    Rare monkeypox outbreak has been reported in Europe and is spreading to other countries, a look at what is it and should you be worried?

    Moneycontrol News
    May 20, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST
    Monkeypox is a rare disease similar to smallpox caused by the monkeypox virus. It primarily occurs in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Over the years, it occurred in some other countries outside Africa, including US, Israel, Singapore, and UK; cases were linked to international travel or imported animals. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In humans, the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Skin eruption (rash) usually begins within 1-3 days of appearance of fever. It affects the face, and palms of the hands and soles of the feet. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The cases are small in number but researchers are still trying to figure out the source of infection. Typically, people catch monkeypox from animals in Africa. Human-to-human transmission is heard of but not common. (Image: News18 Creative)
    One can prevent themselves from moneypox infection by avoiding unprotected contact with wild animals, especially those sick or dead, including their meat, blood and other parts. (Image: News18 Creative)
    first published: May 20, 2022 12:52 pm
