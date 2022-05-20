Monkeypox cases reported in Europe, here’s all you need to know about the virus

Monkeypox is a rare disease similar to smallpox caused by the monkeypox virus. It primarily occurs in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa and is occasionally exported in other regions. (Image: News18 Creative)

Over the years, it occurred in some other countries outside Africa, including the US, Israel, Singapore, and the UK. These cases were linked to international travel or imported animals.

In humans, the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than those of smallpox.

Skin eruption (rash) usually begins within one-three days of the appearance of fever. It affects the face, palms of the hands and soles of the feet.

The cases are small in number but researchers are still trying to figure out the source of infection. Typically, people catch monkeypox from animals in Africa. Human-to-human transmission is heard of but not common.