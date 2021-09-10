MARKET NEWS

English
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Best gifts on this auspicious occasion

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Here are some ideas for gifts on this auspicious occasion.

Moneycontrol News
September 10, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi is an auspicious occasion and much-awaited festival in India. We give you some ideas on what you can gift your loved ones. (Image: AFP)
Dry fruits are the ideal gift for most Indian festivals, often gifted in pretty boxes.
Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without modaks, regardless of whether they are home-made or bought at a sweet shop. (Image: Shutetrstock)
Gold is considered an auspicious metal, so gifting gold coins is a perfect gift for Ganesh Chaturthi. (Image: Shutterstock)
A gold chain is also an apt gift for the festival. (Image: Shutterstock)
Gold ETFs can also be a good gift, if you decide against buying physical gold. (Image: Shutterstock)
Gifting an envelope of cash is also an option, especially if you’re unsure of what to gift or you’ve don’t have the time. (Image: Shutterstock)
For children, you could also consider gifting a piggy bank. (Image: Shutterstock)
For your child, you could even start investing in mutual funds through the SIP route. (Image: Shutterstock)
Tags: #Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 #India #Slideshow
first published: Sep 10, 2021 08:00 am

