Year-ender 2021 | A look at the highest-grossing movies at worldwide box office

As we welcome the New Year 2022, here’s a look at the highest-grossing movies in 2021 at the worldwide box office, as per the Box Office Mozo.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2021 / 05:42 PM IST
Spider-Man: No Way Home | Global box office: $1.08 billion | The American superhero film based on Marvel Comics character Spider-Man, co-produced by Columbia Pictures is the highest grossing film of the pandemic era. The film starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, is the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). In the film, Parker asks Dr. Stephen Strange (Cumberbatch) to make his identity as Spider-Man a secret again with magic after its public revelation in Far From Home, but this breaks open the multiverse and allows supervillains from alternate realities to enter Parker's universe.
The Battle at Lake Changjin | Global box office: $902 million | The Chinese film depicts the story of Chinese soldiers defeating American troops despite great odds in a heavily fictionalized retelling of the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War. The Battle at Lake Changjin is the most expensive film ever made in China to date, with a budget of $200 million and the film has grossed oer $900 million at the box office, making it the second highest-grossing film of 2021.
Hi, Mom | Global box office: $822 million | The Chinese comedy film is based on the themes including familial love, maternal love and filial piety. After her mother dies, grief-stricken Jia Xiaoling finds herself transported back in time where she meets younger version of her mother and becomes her close friend.
No Time to Die | Global box office: $774 million | In this 2021 spy film, starring Daniel Craig, James Bond who has left active service in MI6, is recruited by the CIA to find a kidnapped scientist, which leads to a showdown with a powerful adversary.
F9: The Fast Saga | Global box office: $726 million | The film starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, is the sequel to The Fate of the Furious (2017). In this American action film Dominic Toretto and the team come together to stop a world-shattering plot headed by Toretto's brother, Jakob.
Tags: #Entertainment #Highest grossing movies #Slideshow #World News #year-ender 2021
first published: Dec 29, 2021 05:42 pm

