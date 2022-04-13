In pics: Guests arrive for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding celebrations began today with a function at the actor's Mumbai apartment, Vastu. Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar were among the people photographed arriving at the venue.
April 13, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor's cousins Karisma and Kareena Kapoor were photographed arriving at the actor's apartment complex (Image: theshaadiswag/Instagram)
Neetu Kapoor, Ridhima Kapoor arrive for Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's pre-wedding festivities. (Image: theshaadiswag/instagram)
Karisma Kapoor chose bright yellow to kick-start the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding festivities (Image: theshaadiswag/Instagram)
Filmmaker Karan Johar also looked appropriately festive in yellow (Image: theshaadiswag/Instagram)
Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima was yesterday spotted at Mumbai airport. She flew in from Delhi with husband Bharat Sahni (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Ranbir Kapoor was also snapped in the city yesterday (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Pics of RK Studios decked up with lights had also emerged yesterday (Image: RanbirDaily/Twitter)
Krishna Raj Bungalow was also lit up before Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding (Image: RanbirDaily/Twitter)
