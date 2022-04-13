English
    In pics: Guests arrive for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding celebrations began today with a function at the actor's Mumbai apartment, Vastu. Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar were among the people photographed arriving at the venue.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 13, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST
    Ranbir Kapoor's cousins Karisma and Kareena Kapoor were photographed arriving at the actor's apartment complex (Image: theshaadiswag/Instagram)
    Neetu Kapoor, Ridhima Kapoor arrive for Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's pre-wedding festivities.
    Karisma Kapoor chose bright yellow to kick-start the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding festivities (Image: theshaadiswag/Instagram)
    Filmmaker Karan Johar also looked appropriately festive in yellow (Image: theshaadiswag/Instagram)
    Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima was yesterday spotted at Mumbai airport. She flew in from Delhi with husband Bharat Sahni (Image: Viral Bhayani)
    Ranbir Kapoor was also snapped in the city yesterday (Image: Viral Bhayani)
    Pics of RK Studios decked up with lights had also emerged yesterday (Image: RanbirDaily/Twitter)
    Krishna Raj Bungalow was also lit up before Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding (Image: RanbirDaily/Twitter)
    WhatsApp Image 2022-04-13 at 7.02.35 PM (1)
    Tags: #Alia Bhatt #Alia Ranbir wedding #Karan Johar #Ranbir Kapoor #Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt wedding
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 06:47 pm
