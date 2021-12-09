MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsEntertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal drop official wedding pictures on Instagram. Check them here

Festivities of this grand wedding are taking place at the lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara in the Rajasthan town of Sawai Madhopur.

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 09:24 PM IST
Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are officially married. Both the actors took to their Instagram to post the pictures from their wedding that happened earlier in the day. Source: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram.
Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are officially married. Both the actors took to their Instagram to post the pictures from their wedding that happened earlier in the day. Source: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram.
Festivities of this grand wedding are taking place at the lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara in the Rajasthan town of Sawai Madhopur. The couple flew in earlier this week with their families, and guests began arriving that same day.
Festivities of this grand wedding are taking place at the lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara in the Rajasthan town of Sawai Madhopur. The couple flew in earlier this week with their families, and guests began arriving that same day.
“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” Katrina wrote, sharing the photos. In the images, she was seen putting a garland around Vicky, sitting at the mandap holding hands with him and taking pheras.
“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” Katrina wrote, sharing the photos. In the images, she was seen putting a garland around Vicky, sitting at the mandap holding hands with him and taking pheras.
Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry were a part of Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities.
Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry were a part of Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Katrina Kaif #Vicky Kaushal
first published: Dec 9, 2021 09:24 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.