Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal drop official wedding pictures on Instagram. Check them here

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are officially married. Both the actors took to their Instagram to post the pictures from their wedding that happened earlier in the day. Source: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram.

Festivities of this grand wedding are taking place at the lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara in the Rajasthan town of Sawai Madhopur. The couple flew in earlier this week with their families, and guests began arriving that same day.

“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” Katrina wrote, sharing the photos. In the images, she was seen putting a garland around Vicky, sitting at the mandap holding hands with him and taking pheras.