1/5 Rescuers share a joyful moment after a family of seven, including children, were safely extracted from under the debris. Image credit: @SyriaCivilDef/Twitter)

2/5 The little girl was trying to protect her brother from the rubble. The children were rescued soon after. (Image: @mhdksafa/Twitter)

3/5 A Syrian boy, who was pulled out from under a mountain of rubble, was caught on camera smiling and playing with his rescuers.

4/5 Boran Kubat, a 20-year-old student from Istanbul, who was trapped under the rubble of an apartment block with his relatives in eastern Turkey was rescued after he shared a video message on WhatsApp describing his address in detail and begging for help.