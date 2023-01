1/5 To boost the Centre's 'Make In India' initiative, the Indian Army will showcase only Made in India weapon systems at this year’s Republic Day parade, ANI reported. (Image credit: ANI)

2/5 The indigenously made weapon systems will include Nag anti-tank guided missiles, and Akash air defence missiles, among others. (Image credit: ANI)

3/5 Other indigenously-made weapon systems will include, MBT Arjun, K-9 Vajra howitzers, and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles. (Image credit: ANI)

4/5 During the Republic Day parade, 105 mm Indian field gun is supposed to give 21 gun salute. (Image credit: ANI)