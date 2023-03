1/7 Acclaimed Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla has won the 2023 PEN/Nabokov Award for achievement in international literature, PEN America – one of the most prestigious literary prizes worldwide – announced on February 28.

2/7 Shukla is considered one of the greatest contemporary writers in the Hindi language. He is renowned for his distinctive linguistic texture and emotional depth.

3/7 Announcing the award, judges Amit Chaudhuri, Roya Hakakian, and Maaza Mengiste noted in a statement that Shukla’s prose and poetry are "marked by acute, often defamiliarizing, observation".

4/7 Notable works by Shukla include “Naukar Ki Kameez” (1979), and a poetry collection “Sab Kuch Hona Bacha Rahega” (1992).

5/7 Known for his “distinctive linguistic texture and emotional depth”, Shukla received the Sahitya Akademi Award for “Deewar Mein Ek Khirkee Rahati Thi” in 1999.

6/7 The PEN/Nabokov award is conferred annually to a living author whose body of work is of enduring originality and consummate craftsmanship.