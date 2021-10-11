MARKET NEWS

RIL acquires Norwegian solar panel entity; here's a look at how solar panels are made

As RIL acquires Norwegian solar panel leader, here's a look solar panels, and how they are made.

Moneycontrol News
October 11, 2021 / 08:51 PM IST
According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), India is on cusp of a solar-powered revolution. As the country, endowed with vast solar energy potential, works towards enhancing its solar power capacities, here’s all you need to know about its most basic requirement – the solar panel – and how it works. (Image: News18 Creative)
A device that is composed of solar cells and which, when hit by sunlight, generates an electrical current that can be used to power homes or businesses. (Image: News18 Creative)
The main components of any solar panel is a solar cell: a number of solar cells are used to build a single solar panel. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at how a solar cell is made. (Image: News18 Creative)
The solar cells are soldered together, using metal connectors to link the cells. Together they form a solar panel. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tags: #Slideshow #solar panel #World News
first published: Oct 11, 2021 08:51 pm

