In Pics | Two Indians--Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani--crowned Asia's richest and second richest tycoons

Gautam Adani surged past Chinese billionaire Zong Shanshan to emerge as Asia's second-richest person.

Moneycontrol News
May 21, 2021 / 03:44 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani, RIL Chairman, has a net worth of $76.3 billion and ranks 13th on the list of the World's Richest People, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index.
Gautam Adani | Chairman, Adani Group | Net worth: $11.9 billion (Image: Reuters)
Gautam Adani | Chairman, Adani Group, has a Net worth: $67.6 billion, and ranks 14th among the World's Richest, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index (Image: Reuters)
Zhong Shanshan | Chairperson of Nongfu Spring. He has a Net worth: $65.6 billion and ranks 15th among the World's Richest, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. (Image: Forbes)
Zhong Shanshan is the Chairperson of Nongfu Spring. He has a Net worth: $65.6 billion and ranks 15th among the World's Richest, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. (Image: Forbes)
Ma Huateng, Chairman and CEO of Tencent. He has a Net worth of $60.7 billion and ranks 21st among the World's Richest, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index.
Jack Ma, the co-founder and Chairman of Alibaba Group, has a net worth of $49.2 billion and ranks 27th among the World's Richest, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index.
TAGS: ##Asia's Richest #Billionaires #Gautam Adani #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance #Slideshow
first published: May 21, 2021 02:39 pm

