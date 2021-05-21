In Pics | Two Indians--Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani--crowned Asia's richest and second richest tycoons

Mukesh Ambani, RIL Chairman, has a net worth of $76.3 billion and ranks 13th on the list of the World's Richest People, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Gautam Adani | Chairman, Adani Group, has a Net worth: $67.6 billion, and ranks 14th among the World's Richest, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index (Image: Reuters)

Zhong Shanshan is the Chairperson of Nongfu Spring. He has a Net worth: $65.6 billion and ranks 15th among the World's Richest, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. (Image: Forbes)

Ma Huateng, Chairman and CEO of Tencent. He has a Net worth of $60.7 billion and ranks 21st among the World's Richest, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index.