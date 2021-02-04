MARKET NEWS

Samsung Level U2 wireless headphones under Rs 2,000 launched with 18-hour battery life

The Level U2 Samsung earphones have an IPX2 waterproof rating.

Moneycontrol News
February 04, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST
Samsung Level U2 wireless headphones price has been announced. The new wireless neckband earphones can be purchased via Flipkart and samsung.com. The Samsung Level U2 wireless headphones price in India is set at Rs 1,999.
Samsung Level U2 wireless headphones price has been announced. The new wireless neckband earphones can be purchased via Flipkart and samsung.com. The Samsung Level U2 wireless headphones price in India is set at Rs 1,999.
The company claims that its new Level U2 wireless earphones offer "best-in-class sound with crystal-clear call quality." It features a 12mm speaker unit and 2 microphones to assist that claim. The earphones also use Samsung's Scalable codec technology to analyse surrounding wireless to transmit optimal sound for playback.
The company claims that its new Level U2 wireless earphones offer “best-in-class sound with crystal-clear call quality.” It features a 12mm speaker unit and 2 microphones to assist that claim. The earphones also use Samsung’s Scalable codec technology to analyse surrounding wireless to transmit optimal sound for playback.
Unlike most earbuds out there that come with silicon ear tips, the Level U2 feature a hybrid canal design.
Unlike most earbuds out there that come with silicon ear tips, the Level U2 feature a hybrid canal design.
The Level U2 Samsung earphones have an IPX2 waterproof rating. It weighs 41.5g and measures 146*39*170 mm. The audio device supports SBC, AAC and scalable codec.
The Level U2 Samsung earphones have an IPX2 waterproof rating. It weighs 41.5g and measures 146*39*170 mm. The audio device supports SBC, AAC and scalable codec.
The Level U2 wireless earphones have a claimed battery life of 18 hours of steady music playback and 13 hours of talk time on a single charge. It has a standby time of 500 hours. You can charge the wireless earphones via a USB Type-C port.
The Level U2 wireless earphones have a claimed battery life of 18 hours of steady music playback and 13 hours of talk time on a single charge. It has a standby time of 500 hours. You can charge the wireless earphones via a USB Type-C port.
Samsung Level U2 comes in two colours – Black and Blue
Samsung Level U2 comes in two colours – Black and Blue
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #gadgets #Samsung #Samsung Level U2 wireless headphones
first published: Feb 4, 2021 03:49 pm

