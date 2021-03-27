English
Holi Sale 2021: Best smartphone deals on Amazon Fab Phones Fest, Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

Here are some of the best Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Flipkart Holi Sale deals.

Moneycontrol News
March 27, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST
The Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Flipkart Holi Sale have gone live. During the sale, customers can avail of various offers and discounts on smartphone deals. Here are some of the best Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Flipkart Holi Sale deals.
OnePlus 8T | OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 9 series in India. The OnePlus 9 price in India starts at Rs 49,990 and goes on sale starting April 15. If you cant wait for so long and want to buy a OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus 8T price in India drops to Rs 40,499 during the sale on Amazon.
poco x3 8
POCO X3 | Poco is gearing up for the POCO X3 Pro launch in India on March 30. The smartphone is likely to be priced around Rs 21,000. If you want the best possible performance at just a little over Rs 15,000, then the Poco X3 is the phone to consider. You can find it on sale for Rs 15,499.
Xiaomi Mi 10 | Xiaomi's flagship smartphone, the Mi 10, is currently available on Amazon India effectively for Rs 44,999. You can use the Rs 10,000 coupon to get the discount on the Mi 10 Amazon India listing.
Apple iPhone 11 | Apple iPhone 11 price in India on Flipkart is Rs 46,999 during the Holi Sale. SBI credit card users can avail of an additional instant discount of Rs. 1,000. The smartphone was launched in India in 2019.
iPhone XR
Apple iPhone XR | The iPhone XR price in India during the Flipkart Holi Sale 2021 drops to Rs 38,999. Users get 64GB of storage on the base model.
Asus ROG Phone 3 | Quite possibly the best gaming-centric smartphone on the market at under Rs 50,000. Yeah, it's not the ROG Phone 5 but for Rs 41,999, what you get is the Snapdragon 865+ SoC, a 144Hz FHD+ OLED display, 6000mAh battery and a decent 64-megapixel triple camera module.
Redmi 9 Prime | Redmi 9 Prime price in India drops to Rs 9,499 for the base 64GB variant. You can avail of an exchange offer and get up to Rs 8,900 discount for your old smartphone.
