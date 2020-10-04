From OnePlus 8T 5G to iPhone 12 series, here are the best smartphones coming to India in October

Which one are you going to buy? Carlsen Martin Apple iPhone 12 Series | The launch of Apple’s iPhone 12 series was pushed back to October as opposed to the regular September unveiling due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company will now reveal the iPhone 12 lineup sometime this month that will include the first 5G iPhones. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition | Samsung recently launched the Galaxy F20 Fan Edition in the US. The Galaxy S20 FE is a budget S20 phone introduced to compete with the likes of the OnePlus 8 series and Mi 10 series. The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC and is available in 4G and 5G variants. The phone has a triple camera setup, large battery, high refresh rate AMOLED panel and other important flagship features like wireless charging, stereo speakers, and an IP rating. Samsung has not revealed the date of the Galaxy S20 FE launch in India but it should be out within the next couple of weeks, given the brand has been aggressively teasing the phone in India. OnePlus 8T 5G | Another flagship killer arriving in October is the OnePlus 8T. OnePlus has confirmed that the device will be arriving on October 14 in India, while leaving out the ‘Pro’ variant. The OnePlus 8T 5G will sport a 120Hz AMOLED panel, a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, and a quad-camera setup. We also know OnePlus has opted for a hole-punch camera cutout on the screen. For more details on the OnePlus 8T 5G, click here. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro | Staying with the flagship killers, the Mi 10T series is also expected in India sometime this month. Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain recently said the flagship Mi 10T Pro may be coming to the country soon. Xiaomi may not unveil the standard Mi 10T in India, considering the company already has the vanilla Mi 10 in the country. The Mi 10T Pro features a 120Hz AMOLED panel, a 108-megapixel triple-camera setup, and a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery. For more details on the Mi 10T series, head on over to the link. Google Pixel 4a | Google recently took the lid off the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 in the US. However, the previously unveiled 4G Pixel 4a will be arriving in India this month. The Pixel 4a has had several improvements over its predecessor, the biggest coming in the performance department. The Google Pixel 4a is expected to be priced in the sub-35K bracket. Moto Razr 5G | One of the most intriguing smartphones launching in India this month is the second-generation Moto Razr. The new Moto Razr gets several improvements over its predecessor, including 5G connectivity. The Motorola Razr 5G is a mid-range flip phone powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. The device also gets an improved 48 MP primary sensor, while the company has improved the functionality of the outer display on new Moto Razr 5G. For more details on the Moto Razr 5G, click here. Vivo V20 Series | Vivo is set to unveil the V20 series in India this month. The series compromises the Vivo V20, Vivo V20 Pro, and Vivo V20 SE, though we suspect the smartphone maker may leave out the ‘SE’ model. The device in the Vivo V20 series is expected to debut as mid-range offerings in the sub-30K segment. Get more information about the Vivo V20 series launch in India here. Samsung Galaxy F41 | Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy F series in India this month. The first phone arriving in the new Galaxy F series on October 8 is the Galaxy F41. Samsung has already unveiled several details about the Galaxy F41, including a Super AMOLED display, 6,000 mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup on the back. We expect the Galaxy F41 to debut in India sub-20K smartphone market. Realme 7i | Realme is set to launch another smartphone in its 7 series this month. The Realme 7i will debut as the most affordable model in the series, bringing a 64 MP quad-camera setup, a 90Hz IPS LCD panel, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a downgraded Snapdragon 662 SoC. The Realme 7i is expected to be priced between Rs 9,999 and 11,999, for the base model. For more information on the Realme 7i click here. Infinix Hot 10 | The Infinix Hot 10 is arriving in India later on October 4. The Infinix Hot 10 is a sub-10K smartphone, which will be powered by the MediaTek G70 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone also gets a massive 6.78-inch HD+ LCD panel as well as a 5,200 mAh battery with fast charging support. Infinix has also confirmed a 16 MP quad-camera setup on the back and a punch-hole display. And there's more | Among other smartphones expected to be launched in October, is Realme Q series, which is set to arrive in China this month. Additionally, OnePlus is also set to reveal its second Nord handset in October in the US. The Poco C3 is coming to India on October 6 and will be the most affordable handset under the Poco brand. First Published on Oct 4, 2020 01:25 pm