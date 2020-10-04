From OnePlus 8T 5G to iPhone 12 series, here are the best smartphones coming to India in October

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition | Samsung recently launched the Galaxy F20 Fan Edition in the US. The Galaxy S20 FE is a budget S20 phone introduced to compete with the likes of the OnePlus 8 series and Mi 10 series. The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC and is available in 4G and 5G variants. The phone has a triple camera setup, large battery, high refresh rate AMOLED panel and other important flagship features like wireless charging, stereo speakers, and an IP rating. Samsung has not revealed the date of the Galaxy S20 FE launch in India but it should be out within the next couple of weeks, given the brand has been aggressively teasing the phone in India.