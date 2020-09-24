Samsung Galaxy F41 launch in India on October 8; 6,000 mAh battery, Super AMOLED display confirmed

Samsung has announced that it will debut the Galaxy F-series in India on October 8. The first smartphone debuting under the Galaxy F-series in India would be the Galaxy F41. The new smartphone series will be a Flipkart-exclusive, where a few Galaxy F41 specifications have been revealed.

Samsung Galaxy F41 specifications confirmed via the Flipkart listing include a 6,000 mAh battery and a Super AMOLED display. The screen will have a tiny water-drop notch for the front camera.

The microsite also confirms that Samsung Galaxy F41 will have a triple-camera setup on the back, with the camera module’s design similar to the recently-launched Samsung Galaxy M51. The green-coloured rear panel will also house a fingerprint scanner.

Details about the processor and display size are currently under wraps. The Samsung Galaxy F41 camera sensor details too have not been revealed at the moment.

Samsung Galaxy F41 launch in India is scheduled to begin on October 8 at 5.30 pm.

The Galaxy F41 was recently spotted on Geekbench with an Exynos 9611 SoC and 6GB RAM. Basis on this alleged listing, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy F41 price in India to be set between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

More details about the Samsung Galaxy F41 are likely to be revealed ahead of its launch.