172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|samsung-galaxy-f41-launch-in-india-on-october-8-6000-mah-battery-super-amoled-display-confirmed-5878371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy F41 launch in India on October 8; 6,000 mAh battery, Super AMOLED display confirmed

Samsung Galaxy F41 launch in India is scheduled to begin on October 8 at 5.30 pm.

Moneycontrol News

Samsung has announced that it will debut the Galaxy F-series in India on October 8. The first smartphone debuting under the Galaxy F-series in India would be the Galaxy F41. The new smartphone series will be a Flipkart-exclusive, where a few Galaxy F41 specifications have been revealed.

Samsung Galaxy F41 specifications confirmed via the Flipkart listing include a 6,000 mAh battery and a Super AMOLED display. The screen will have a tiny water-drop notch for the front camera.

The microsite also confirms that Samsung Galaxy F41 will have a triple-camera setup on the back, with the camera module’s design similar to the recently-launched Samsung Galaxy M51. The green-coloured rear panel will also house a fingerprint scanner.

Close

Details about the processor and display size are currently under wraps. The Samsung Galaxy F41 camera sensor details too have not been revealed at the moment.

related news

Samsung Galaxy F41 launch in India is scheduled to begin on October 8 at 5.30 pm. 

The Galaxy F41 was recently spotted on Geekbench with an Exynos 9611 SoC and 6GB RAM. Basis on this alleged listing, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy F41 price in India to be set between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

More details about the Samsung Galaxy F41 are likely to be revealed ahead of its launch.
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 10:17 am

tags #Samsung #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.