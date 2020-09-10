172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|samsung-galaxy-m51-launched-in-india-with-a-7000-mah-battery-64mp-quad-camera-setup-5820931.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy M51 launched in India with a 7,000 mAh battery, 64MP quad-camera setup

Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India starts at Rs 24,999 and is available in two storage configuration.

Pranav Hegde

Samsung Galaxy M51 has been launched in India. Galaxy M51 is currently the most-premium smartphone under the Galaxy M-series. Key Galaxy M51 specifications include a mammoth 7,000 mAh battery, a 64MP quad-camera setup, and a Snapdragon 730G processor.

Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India

Samsung Galaxy M51 price starts at Rs 24,999 and comes in two storage configuration. Samsung Galaxy M51 6GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999, whereas the 8GB RAM option can be bought for Rs 26,999.

The smartphone comes in two colour options —  Celestial Black and Electric Blue.

For a smartphone under Rs 25,000 in India, Galaxy M51 competes against the likes of OnePlus Nord (Review), Realme X3 SuperZoom (Review), Oppo F17 Pro (First impressions), etc.

Samsung Galaxy M51 availability in India

Samsung Galaxy M51 sale starts from September 18 and will be available via Amazon and Samsung Online Store.

Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display. The display has a hole-punch cutout for the single 32MP front camera. 

Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy M51 gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The processor is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Samsung Galaxy M51 packs a 7,000 mAh battery, which is by far the biggest battery on any Samsung smartphone so far. Samsung is also shipping a 25W fast charger in the Galaxy M51 box.

The Galaxy M51 camera module houses four sensors on the back. There is a 64MP main sensor, coupled with a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, etc. 
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 12:29 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

