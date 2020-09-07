Setting Sail podcast | Business has recovered fast to pre-COVID levels: Urban Company Co-founder Abhiraj Bhal

Tune in to the Setting Sail podcast to find out more about how Abhiraj Bhal's business recovered and what changed in their strategies.
The coronavirus pandemic has given a unique edge to the Urban Company which saw a V-shaped recovery. This is because people want to get services done at home, says co-founder Abhiraj Bhal.
In this Setting Sail episode, Moneycontrol Priyanka Sahay talks to Bhal to find out more about how his business recovered and what changed in their strategies.
Tune in to the podcast for more.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 05:34 pm