Infinix Hot 10 with MediaTek G90 SoC, quad-camera setup launching in India on October 4

Infinix is set to launch a new smartphone in India next week. The Infinix Hot 10 has got an official launch date in the country and will reveal on October 4. A promotional page for the phone has gone live on Flipkart, suggesting that the handset will be available exclusively on the e-commerce platform.

The Flipkart page confirms that the Infinix Hot 10 will be powered by the MediaTek G70 SoC. Additionally, the chipset will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Flipkart page also confirms the design of the phone.

The Infinix Hot 10 sports an HD+ IPS LCD panel with a hole-punch camera cut out. On the back, the Hot 10 opts for four cameras, although the specifications of the cameras are yet to be revealed. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint reader on the back of the device.

While we don’t have more details about the Hot 10, the device was recently unveiled in Pakistan. The Infinix Hot 10 that launched in Pakistan featured a 5,200 mAh battery with a 10W charging adapter included in the box. The device opted for a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel.

The quad-camera setup on the Infinix Hot 10 features a 16 MP primary sensor, two 2 MP sensors, and an AI lens. On the front, the hole-punch camera cut out houses an 8 MP selfie shooter.

The Infinix Hot 10’s price in Pakistan starts from PKR 20,999 (Roughly Rs 9,300) for the base 4GB/128GB variant, while the 6GB/128GB model which is being touted in India costs PKR 25,999 (Roughly Rs 11,500). We expect the price of the Infinix Hot 10 to fall in India’s sub-10K segment.