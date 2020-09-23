Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched at Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event: Check price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has been launched. The new Galaxy S20 FE, unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event, is a toned-down version of the premium Galaxy S20 models launched earlier this year. Key Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications include a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a triple-camera setup, and a 4,500 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has been launched in two variants. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G model with 128GB has been launched for £600 (roughly Rs 56,200) in the UK, whereas the 256GB model is priced at £719 (roughly Rs 67,300).

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price starts at $700 (roughly Rs 51,500) for the 128GB 5G model with 6GB RAM. There will also be 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB models of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has been launched in Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White.

There is no word on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launch in India.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched at the Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O punch-hole Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G features Samsung’s own Exynos 990 SoC. The models pack up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal memory.

For optics, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a triple-camera setup on the back with a 12MP primary lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom.

For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, wireless charging, and also comes with IP68 water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE boots on Android 10-based One UI 2.0. Other Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, etc.