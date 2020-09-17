Realme 7i launched with 64 MP quad camera setup, 90Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery

Realme launched the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro in India earlier this month. Now, the company has added yet another smartphone to the Realme 7 series, in the form of the Realme 7i.

Realme 7i Price

The company unveiled the Realme 7i in Indonesia through a virtual event. The Realme 7i is priced at IDR 31,99,000 (Roughly Rs 15,900) and is available in a single 8GB/128GB variant. The first sale for the device will kick off tomorrow, with the phone getting an early bird price of IDR 30,90,000 (Roughly Rs 15,100).

Availability of the Realme 7i outside India has not yet been confirmed. The Realme 7i is available in Aurora Green and Polar Blue colour options. The company also unveiled the Realme 7 in India with a multi-functional NFC chip onboard, which is missing on the Indian version.

Realme 7i Specs

The Realme 7i is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Realme 7i packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The device boots Android 10-based Realme UI.

For optics, the Realme 7i boasts a 64 MP quad-camera setup coupled with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP monochrome sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the punch-hole camera cutout houses a 16 MP selfie camera. You also get a fingerprint reader on the back of the device.