Apple iPhone 12 prices leaked before October launch; here are all the details

The Apple iPhone event has been delayed from its annual September launch to October in 2020, leading enthusiasts to spend another month in wait for the flagship iPhone 12. The iPhone lineup this year is likely to be the most on record, with four phones being offered in different screen sizes.

Twitter user Apple RUMORs, who has been an active leaker of upcoming Apple product details in the past, now claims to have received the launch prices of the iPhone, LiveMint reported.

The user claims it is the "final pricing" for the iPhone 12 models that will be launched this year - the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

The mini may start at $649 (Rs 47,600), with storage increments taking it to a maximum price of $799.

The iPhone 12 is set to start at $749 going up to $899.

The iPhone 12 Pro will start at a 128 GB version for $999 and go all the way up to $1299 for 512 GB of storage.

Meanwhile, the most premium model, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, is likely to start at $1099, costing up to $1399 (Rs 1,02,600) for the largest storage option, the leaker said.

Apple iPhone 12 rumoured specifications include an Apple A14 Bionic chip across the four models.

The iPhone 12 mini will feature a 5.4-inch display, whereas the iPhone 12 is said to feature a 6.1-inch OLED.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are likely to feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch 60Hz display.

Rumours regarding a 120Hz OLED panel on the iPhone 12 Pro models were recently shot down by Prosser.