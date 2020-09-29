Apple iPhone 12 launch date and storage options tipped; iPhone 12 mini to feature 64GB storage

Apple iPhone 12 launch date is yet again tipped to be October 13. Ahead of the rumoured iPhone 12 launch event date, the storage option details of all the four iPhone models, namely the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max have been tipped.

As previously rumoured, Apple could launch four new iPhone 12 models on October 13. YouTuber Jon Prosser reiterated the iPhone 12 launch date and also confirmed some of the key iPhone 12 specifications. Prosser claims that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 with 6.1-inch display will come with 64GB storage for the entry-level model. Apple will also offer the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 with 128GB and 256GB storage options.

For the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Prosser states that the premium iPhones will feature 128GB and 256GB storage configurations.

Apple iPhone 12 price (rumoured)

The two non-Pro iPhone 12 models were previously tipped to start at USD 699 (roughly Rs 51,200) and USD 799 (roughly Rs 58,500) for the 128GB storage variants.

Previous reports also claimed that the iPhone 12 Pro price will be between USD 1,049 (roughly Rs. 76,800) and USD 1,099 (roughly Rs. 80,500). The most premium model, iPhone 12 Pro Max, will cost somewhere between USD 1,149 (roughly Rs. 84,100) to USD 1,199 (roughly Rs. 87,800).

Apple iPhone 12 specifications rumours include an Apple A14 Bionic chip across the four models. The iPhone 12 mini will feature a 5.4-inch display, whereas the iPhone 12 is said to feature a 6.1-inch OLED. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are likely to feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch 60Hz display. Rumours regarding a 120Hz OLED panel on the iPhone 12 Pro models were recently shot down by Prosser.

The four iPhone 12 models will run on iOS 14.1 and are likely to ship starting mid-October.

The budget iPhone 12 models will feature dual 12MP camera sensors, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a triple-camera setup and a LiDAR sensor.