OnePlus Nord N10 5G could be arriving in the US soon; may feature Snapdragon 600 SoC

OnePlus launched its affordable Nord handset back in July this year. The OnePlus Nord launched in several countries, including India, but failed to make an appearance in the US. Now, the company is reportedly preparing another smartphone under the Nord moniker for the US markets.

The new phone is expected to be called the OnePlus Nord N10 5G (Internal codename is Billie). According to Android Central, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC, Qualcomm’s first 5G 600 series chipset.

Since the phone utilizes a Snapdragon 600 series chipset, we assume that the Nord N10 5G will be cheaper than the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chip. The base model is said to have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is also expected to sport a 6.49-inch FHD+ panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus may swap out the 48 MP primary sensor on the upcoming Nord N10 5G with a 64 MP main camera unit. The other three sensors are expected to be the same – an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro camera, and 2 MP depth sensor.

The new OnePlus Nord device is expected to arrive after the OnePlus 8T that is expected to arrive sometime in October. OnePlus is also reportedly preparing an entry-level smartphone, expanding its lineup to call price ranges.