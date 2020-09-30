Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro Launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 144Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Xiaomi has announced the Xiaomi Mi 10T series for European market. The Chinese smartphone maker has revealed two phones in the Mi 10T lineup, including the vanilla Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. So, without any further delays, let us take an in-depth look into all the details of the Mi 10T series.

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro Prices

The Mi 10T Pro is priced starting from EUR 599 (Roughly Rs 51,700) for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the 8GB/256GB model will set you back EUR 649 (Roughly Rs 56,000). The standard Mi 10T is priced at EUR 499 (Roughly Rs 43,050) for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB configuration will set you back EUR 549 (Roughly Rs 47,350).

Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro Specs

First off, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, surprisingly, Xiaomi hasn’t used the ‘Plus’ version of the chipset. The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is HDR10 certified, supports MEMC and features a brightness of 650 nits.

Both the devices also feature a 120Hz refresh rate, although the adaptive refresh rate can go as low as 30 hertz. Additionally, the other modes, include a 48Hz for movies, 60Hz for regular videos as well as 90Hz and 120Hz for gaming. The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro pack a 5,000 mAh battery, which can be charged with the included 33W adapter. The fingerprint reader on the Mi 10T duo is shifted to the right side.

Both the front and back of the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The frame of the phone is made of aluminium alloy, while a separate piece of GG5 protects the camera module. The Mi 10T lineup also boasts 3D audio recording with its dual speakers. Additionally, an advanced X-axis linear vibration motor makes the device feel more responsive.

Both phones feature 5G, two SIM slots, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and IR blasters. The biggest difference between the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro lie in the main camera of both phones.

Mi 10T Pro Camera

The Mi 10T Pro opts for a triple camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor that features 4-in-1 binning and an f/1.7 aperture. The main camera sensor supports OIS as well as video recording in up to 8K resolution at 30fps. The other two cameras include a 13 MP, f/2.4 ultrawide shooter and a 5 MP macro camera. The hole-punch camera cut out on the front houses a 20 MP selfie shooter.

Mi 10T Camera

The Mi 10T features a similar 13 MP ultra-wide camera and 5 MP macro camera as its ‘Pro’ counterpart. The only difference is the standard Mi 10T gets a 64 MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. While the main 64 MP camera can record video in 8K resolution, it loses out on OIS. The front camera on the device is the same as well.

The Mi 10T Pro is available in Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver, and Aurora Blue colour options, while the vanilla Mi 10T losses out on the Aurora Blue colour. Both the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are expected to launch in India in the coming weeks, presumably during Flipkart and Amazon’s festive sales.