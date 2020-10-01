Poco C3 launching in India on October 6, could be a rebranded Redmi 9C

Poco is set to unveil a new smartphone in India on October 6. The new Poco device will be the fifth phone under the brand and might be the most affordable yet. The new device, titled the Poco C3, will also mark a new series for the brand in India.



Poco recently uploaded a teaser for the upcoming device on its official Indian Twitter handle.

The tweet confirms that the Poco C3 will be unveiled exclusively through Flipkart. Not a lot is known about the device, but the image teased suggests that it will likely get a box-shaped camera module with three cameras. In terms of specs and design, we expect the Poco C3 to be a rebranded Redmi 9C, which was unveiled in Malaysia earlier this year.

The Poco C3 will also likely be the most affordable Poco phone yet. It will likely debut in India’s sub-9K segment, presumably starting from Rs 8,999. Here are the expected specs of the Poco C3, if it is indeed a rebranded Redmi 9C they just might be accurate.

Poco C3 Expected Specs

The Poco C3 could be powered by the MediaTek G35 SoC. The phone will run on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. The Poco C3 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with 20:9 aspect ratio. The Poco C3's triple-camera setup will include a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses a 5 MP selfie shooter. The Poco C3 also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.