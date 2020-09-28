2020 Moto Razr 5G launch in India teased

Motorola has teased the Moto Razr 2020 launch in India. The second-generation foldable smartphone from Motorola was launched earlier this month in the US with an updated design and new internals. Motorola India has also teased some more devices, including a TV that will launch in India during the festive season this year.

The 36-second teaser video teases a variety of Motorola products, including the Motorola Razr 2020 5G, and some home appliances like a TV and air conditioners.

While details about the other products are scarce at the moment, we have the complete Motorola Razr 2020 specifications available.

Motorola Razr 2020 specifications

The 2020 Motorola Razr 5G comes with updated specifications. The most significant upgrade is in the performance unit, which now features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor for 5G connectivity. Motorola has also bumped up the RAM to 8GB RAM and increased the storage to 256GB. The battery inside the Razr is now a 2,800 mAh cell, which is an improvement over the original Razr’s 2,510 mAh capacity.

The foldable smartphone continues to sport a clamshell design and features two screens — one on the inside and one of the cover display. The hinge mechanism is tested and claimed to offer up to 2 lakh flips.

The 2.7-inch cover display can now run any app, unlike the first generation Razr that had limited functionality. On the inside, there is a 6.7-inch Flex View Display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The fingerprint scanner, which was housed on the big chin of the original Razr, has been moved on the rear side.

The cover screen houses a higher resolution 48MP single camera, compared to the original Razr’s 16MP lens. Above the taller 6.7-inch display is a 20MP front camera.

The 2020 Motorola Razr 5G price in India is currently unknown. The first-generation The Motorola Razr 2019 was launched in India for Rs 1,24,999. We can expect a similar price tag for the 2020 Motorola Razr 5G in India.