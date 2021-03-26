From headphones to smartphones | Coolest Holi gift ideas for tech junkies

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones | The Sony WH-1000XM4 ( | The Sony WH-1000XM4 ( Review ) is widely considered as the gold standard for active noise cancellation on wireless headphones. The WH-1000XM4s are available for a discounted price of Rs 24,990 on Amazon India or Vijay Sales. Sony’s latest ANC wireless headphones offer the best-in-class ANC, excellent sound, a ton of features, and more. You can also get the WH-1000XM3s for Rs 19,990.

Xbox Series S | While it is all-but-impossible to get your hands on the Sony PS5 or Xbox Series X, accessing next-gen consoles is made possible with the availability of the Xbox Series S. The budget Xbox Series S is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Vijay Sales. The Xbox Series S has all the capabilities of the Xbox Series X but is designed for 1440p gaming as opposed to gaming 4K resolution. You can buy the Xbox Series S for Rs 34,990.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro | Looking for flagship performance and cameras without breaking the bank, then look no further than the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. At a starting price of Rs 37,999 on Amazon or Vijay Sales, the Mi 10T Pro ( | Looking for flagship performance and cameras without breaking the bank, then look no further than the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. At a starting price of Rs 37,999 on Amazon or Vijay Sales, the Mi 10T Pro ( Review ) offers an excellent balance of performance, cameras, battery life, and build quality.

Acer Aspire 7 | Are you looking to buy a powerful laptop without breaking the bank? If yes, look no further than the Acer Aspire 7. The Aspire 7 is available on the company’s official website and Flipkart for Rs 54,990. The laptop is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, a six-core CPU, paired with 8GB of RAM, 512GB of PCIe storage, and an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU. The Aspire 7 is one of the best laptops for daily productivity tasks and some casual gaming.

Realme Watch S | The Realme Watch S ( | The Realme Watch S ( Review ) is an excellent budget smartwatch, offering a ton of functionality at a reasonable price. The Realme Watch S features two weeks of battery life, blood oxygen monitoring, real-time heart rate monitoring, smart controls, an IP68 rating, 16 sports modes, and more. You can buy the Realme Watch S for Rs 4,999 from Vijay Sales, Flipkart, and Realme India’s website.

LG TONE Free HBS-FN7 TWS Earbuds | Looking for a good set of premium true wireless earbuds, then look no further than LG TONE Free HBS-FN7. LG’s TWS earphones are available at a discounted price of Rs 15,990 on Flipkart. The TONE Free are 99.9 percent bacteria-free wireless earbuds as they come with a UVnano charging cradle. Additionally, the buds offer water resistance, active noise cancellation, around seven hours of playback, fast charging, and wireless charging, and more.

Mi Smart Band 5 | The Mi Smart Band 5 ( | The Mi Smart Band 5 ( Review ) is the best fitness tracking band you get without breaking the bank. The Mi Smart Band 5 is available for Rs 2,499 on Amazon India and Vijay Sales. The band features an AMOLED display, two weeks of battery life, a 5ATM rating for water resistance, automatic activity detection, and more.

LG SJ3 Sound Bar | The LG SJ3 300W is a high-quality wireless soundbar that delivers thumping audio to enhance the listening experience. The LG SJ3 soundbar is available for Rs 8,999 on Flipkart. The soundbar also comes with an Auto Sound Engine feature to maintain the appropriate frequencies and optimize the sound to ensure a balanced output.

Poco X3 | If you want the best possible performance under Rs 15,000, then the Poco X3 ( | If you want the best possible performance under Rs 15,000, then the Poco X3 ( Review ) is the phone to consider. The 6000mAh battery combined with the Snapdragon 732G SoC with 8GB of RAM is enough of a workhorse for most tasks. You can get the Poco X3 for Rs 14,499 on Flipkart.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera | The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is a compact instant camera that includes a selfie mirror and close-up lens. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is ideal for holidays and other celebratory occasions. Apart from the camera, you also get an Instax Mini Film Pack 10x1, Instax Photo Bunting, Instax Photo Album, Camera Strap, and more. You can buy it on Amazon for Rs 4,499.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 | The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is one of the best Android tablets under Rs 20,000 in India. The Tab A7 is available on Amazon for Rs 17,999 and brings a Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM, an FHD+ display, a 7,040 mAh battery, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Looking to bring smart home functionality to your entertainment setup, then Amazon’s 4th Gen Echo Dot is worth considering. The 4th Gen Echo Dot is available for Rs 3,499 on Amazon. A smart speaker is a gateway to start the smart home ecosystem. The new Echo Dot will bring smart assistance to your entertainment setup.

Realme Buds Air 2 | If you are looking for a good pair of affordable true wireless headphones, then the Realme Buds Air 2 ( | If you are looking for a good pair of affordable true wireless headphones, then the Realme Buds Air 2 ( Review ) is a good choice. While the Buds Air 2 offers decent sound quality, the ace in the hole is their active noise cancellation support, which works pretty well at this price. You can buy the Realme Buds Air 2 for Rs 3,299.