Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale offers have gone live for Flipkart Plus members. During the sale, smartphones and accessories will be available at a discounted price. In case you are looking to buy a new device, here are some of the best Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale deals on smartphones.

Apple iPhone 11 price in India drops to Rs 48,999 during the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. The smartphone is typically available for Rs 54,900 in India.

The Realme 7 Pro price drops to Rs 18,999 during the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. Check our Realme 7 Pro review to know more about the device.

As part of the best Flipkart Big Savings Days sale offers, the Poco X3 price drops to Rs 14,999. Click here to check our Poco X3 review

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is available for as low as Rs 44,999 on Flipkart. The S20+ is a flagship smartphone with a top-notch chipset, display, camera, and battery. The S20+ was initially launched in India with a Rs 73,999 price tag.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is available at a discounted price of Rs 43,999 during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale. The ROG Phone 3 was first launched at Rs 49,999 and is arguably the best take on a gaming phone we’ve seen so far. Click here for our Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

The LG G8X ThinQ offers the convenience, utility, or joy of a dual-screen smartphone, without the hefty price. The LG G8X will be available for Rs 25,990, which is a small price to pay compared to the 1.5 lakh Galaxy Z Fold 2. However, the phone has an attachable second screen as opposed to a folding screen.

Motorola recently launched its budget 5G phone in India. During the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale, the Moto G 5G will cost only Rs 18,999, making it the most affordable 5G phone in the country.

As part of the best smartphone deals during the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro price will be set at Rs 13,999. Click here to check our Realme Narzo 20 Pro review

Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India drops to Rs 23,999 during the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale.

Xiaomi Mi 10T series price in India starts at Rs 26,999 during the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. The discount includes bank offers and cashback discounts. Click here for our Mi 10T Review