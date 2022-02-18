Best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India: Realme 9 Pro+, OnePlus Nord CE 2, Xiaomi 11i, and more

Best Smartphones under Rs 25,000 | With the recent launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and Realme 9 Pro+, the sub-25K smartphone segment in India got a lot more competitive. The two new devices joining the likes of the Xiaomi 11i, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, iQOO Z5, and many others, are some of the best smartphones under Rs 25,000. So, without any further delays, let’s take a look at all the top phones under Rs 25,000 in India. Before we get into the list, it is worth noting that the phones are not listed in any particular order.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 | Rs 23,999 | The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is the most recent addition to India’s sub-25K segment. The Nord CE 2 features a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, a 90Hz AMOLED display, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The one downside of the phone is that it still runs Android 11 as opposed to Android 12. The Nord CE 2 offers solid upgrades over its predecessor and is a solid proposition in the sub-25K space.

Realme 9 Pro+ | Rs 24,999 | Another strong competitor for the title of best smartphone under Rs 25,000 is the Realme 9 Pro+. The 9 Pro+ is the latest addition to Realme’s Number series and the first to surpass the 20K mark. And with good reason. The Realme 9 Pro+ boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, a 90Hz AMOLED display, a 50 MP triple-camera setup with OIS, a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support, and unlike the previous phone on the list, this one runs on Android 12.

Xiaomi 11i 5G | Rs 24,999 | The Xiaomi 11i 5G is another good smartphone under Rs 25,000, offering a solid chipset, camera setup, display, and battery life. The Xiaomi 11i 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5,160 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support, and a 108 MP triple-camera setup. In terms of hardware, the Xiaomi 11i 5G is arguably one of the best phones on the list.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G | Rs 24,999 | When it comes to the sub-25K segment, the Galaxy M52 5G gets just about everything right. The M52 5G opts for a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and a large 5,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy M52 5G offers the best balance of hardware and software on our list.

iQOO Z5 5G | Rs 23,990 | The iQOO Z5 5G is our pick for the best smartphone for gaming in the sub-25K segment. The iQOO Z5 5G comes with a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, a 120Hz IPS LCD screen, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion | Rs 21,499 | Looking for the stock-Android experience in the sub-25K segment, then the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion might be just what you are looking for. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, a 90Hz AMOLED display, a 108 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Tecno Pova 5G | Rs 19,999 | The Tecno Pova 5G fetches a more affordable price than the other phones on the list, but despite that there are few compromises here. The Pova 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, a 120Hz IPS LCD panel, a 50 MP triple-camera setup, and a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Infinix Zero 5G | Rs 19,999 | The MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC on the Infinix Zero 5G is paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, something that is new at this price point. Apart from the powerful 5G chip, the phone also features a 120Hz IPS LCD panel, a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, and a 48 MP triple-camera setup. The other two cameras in its arsenal include a 2 MP depth sensor and a 13 MP telephoto lens with 30x digital zoom.