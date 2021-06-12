Best Smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, POCO X3 Pro, iQOO Z3 5G and more

The budget smartphone space in India is filled with a plethora of options. Consumers in 2021 can get the best value-for-money smartphones without breaking the bank. Many smartphones under Rs 20,000 offer specs and features that are trickled down from their flagship counterparts. We list down some of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Rs 18,999) | Xiaomi's best offering under Rs 20,000 is perhaps the best you can get across the segment. The Note 10 Pro Max offers some premium hardware like a 120Hz 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 108MP quad-camera setup, a glass body, and a massive 5,020 mAh battery. There is also a decently powerful Snapdragon 732G SoC capable enough to handle day-to-day tasks. However, there are some better chips in this price range that offer more grunt. Click here to check our Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Review

POCO X3 Pro (Rs 18,999) | If raw performance in a budget is what you are looking for, the POCO X3 Pro is the one for you. The smartphone under Rs 20,000 comes with a Snapdragon 860 SoC and a 5160 mAh battery. It also has a 120Hz LCD for a smooth scrolling/ gaming experience. Other specs include a 48MP quad-camera setup, 33W fast charging, and up to 8GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 10 Pro (Rs 15,999) | Another Redmi Note 10 series smartphone making it to our list of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India is the Note 10 Pro. The phone packs the same specs as the Pro Max version, except that the camera module houses a 64MP sensor instead of a 108MP sensor.

iQOO Z3 5G (Rs 19,999) | If you want a 5G-ready smartphone that does not compromise on performance, you can consider picking the iQOO Z3 5G. It is the first smartphone in India to come with a Snapdragon 768G SoC. It also packs a 55W fast charger in the box for the 4400 mAh battery. The phone has a 6.58-inch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate support. Click here to read our iQOO Z3 5G Review

Realme X7 (Rs 19,999) | Another solid performance smartphone under Rs 20,000 is the Realme X7. It features a Dimensity 800U 5G processor and a 4,310 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. The device has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display but misses out on getting a 90Hz/ 120Hz refresh rate. Click here to read our Realme X7 Max review

Realme 8 Pro (Rs 17,999) | Realme 8 Pro is the most affordable smartphone in India to feature a 108MP quad-camera setup. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and a 6.4-inch 60Hz AMOLED display. The device also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

Moto G60 (Rs 17,999) | If you want stock Android performance under Rs 20,000, consider the Moto G60. it comes with a 108MP triple-camera setup and has a 6.8-inch 120Hz LCD. The phone also features a Snapdragon 732G SoC and a 6000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.