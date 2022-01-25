Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India: Micromax In Note 2, Realme Narzo 30, Redmi Note 10 and more

Moto G51: The budget 5G smartphone from Motorola comes with a Snapdragon 480+ chipset and 4GB of RAM. It packs a 5000 mAh battery and sports a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone is priced at Rs 14,999 in India.

Redmi Note 10T 5G: After the launch of the Redmi Note 11T 5G, the Redmi Note 10T 5G is available for Rs 14,999 in India. The 5G smartphone comes with a 48MP triple-camera setup, a Dimensity 700 SoC and a 5000 mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 30 is also among the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 In India. It is priced at Rs 13,499 and comes in three storage options. The phone features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, a 6.5-inch 90Hz IPS LCD and a 48MP triple-camera setup.

Micromax In Note 2: Another device making it to our list of best smartphones in India under Rs 15,000 is the In Note 2, which is priced at Rs 13,490. The phone has a glass body with a design inspired by the iPhone 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S21. It has a MediaTek Helio G95 chip with 4GB of RAM, a 5000 mAh battery, and a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.

Realme 9i specifications include a Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 50MP triple-camera setup and a 5000 mAh battery. It is priced at Rs 13,999 in India.

Moto G31 price in India is set at Rs 12,999 and comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 chip. The phone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a 50MP triple-camera setup and a 5000 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 11S price in India is set at Rs 10,999. It comes with a MediaTek G88 SoC and a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery and a 50MP triple-camera setup on the back.

Redmi 10 Prime price in India starts at Rs 12,499. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 50MP triple-camera setup on the back.