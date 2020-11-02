In Pictures: The newly launched 2021BMW R Nine T

2021 BMW R Nine T: While the bikes are new-gen bikes, there are only small number of changes that BMW has made to the R Nine T and this includes the engine. Moneycontrol News BMW has unveiled the range of new-gen R Nine T for 2021. This consists of four variants – Standard, Pure, Scrambler and Urban G/S. While the bikes are new-gen bikes, there are only small number of changes that BMW has made to the R Nine T and this includes the engine. The BMW R Nine T sports a typical neo-retro design with a round headlamp, big bulky fuel tank and a slim tail. With 16 colour options to choose from among the four variants, the G/S also gets gold rims. Powering the R Nine T is the same 1,170cc boxer engine but upgraded to meet Euro-V norms. The engine now offers 109 PS of power at 7,250 rpm which is a mild 1 PS drop and 116 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. As part of the Euro-V upgrade, the engine gets upgraded air and oil coolers, a new cylinder head and a new turbulence system that aids in combustion. While the Pure, Scrambler and Urban G/S get conventional 43mm front forks, the Standard gets 16mm upside downs. The rear monoshock is adjustable for preload with a remote adjuster and the Scrambler and G/S variants also get longer travel suspension as well as 19/17 inch rim setup. As standard, features on the R Nine T include cornering ABS, traction control and dynamic brake control. It also gets Rain and Road mode. Additional money will also get you drag torque control and an additional riding mode. On the Standard and Pure this is Dyna and the Scrambler and Urban get Dirt mode, for obvious reasons. Additionally, an optional comfort package can also be chosen for both riding modes, cruise control and heated grips. The BMW R Nine T should go on sale internationally soon and as for India, sometime next year. Expect a slight premium over the Rs 17 lakh price of the older BS-IV R Nine T. First Published on Nov 2, 2020 01:12 pm