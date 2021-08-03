In Pics: Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and more, check out which car and bike company has raised prices

Tata Motors, India’s third largest carmaker, said it will raise prices by an average of 0.8 percent for cars retailed after August 31. The average increase is expected to be between Rs 4000 to Rs 17500 on the Tata Motors range. (Image: Tata Motors)

Toyota Kirloskar, the second largest Japanese car brand in India has increased prices of the flagship model Innova Crysta effective August 1 2021, by up to 2 percent which translates to up to Rs 32820. (Image: Toyota Kirloskar)

Honda Cars India has also raised prices of all its models in the range of Rs 9000 to Rs 16000 for petrol and up to Rs 1 lakh on the diesel variant. New prices are effective from August 2, 2021. (Image: Honda)

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has hikes prices of the Swift hatchback in the range of Rs 8000 to 15000 with effect from July. The company is contemplating further hikes on other models. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Utility vehicle specialist Mahindra & Mahindra carried out a price hike in the range of Rs 32,000 to Rs 92,000 on the Thar, one of its in-demand models, in July. (Image: Mahindra)

French carmaker Renault hiked prices of its top-selling model Kiger in the range of Rs 9000 to 39,000 in May. The compact SUV was launched with an introductory price. (Image: Renault)

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest-selling bike brand, has hiked prices across models between Rs 850 to Rs 3800. The hike was made effective from July 1. (Image: Hero MotoCorp)

Bajaj Auto, India's third largest two-wheeler producer, hikes product prices by up to 3 percent in July to offset input cost pressures. (Image: Bajaj Auto)



Suzuki Motorcycles, the second largest Japanese two-wheeler brand in India hiked prices of the Intruder and the Gixxer by Rs 2100 and Rs 3500, respectively. The new prices were made effective from the first week of July. (Image: Suzuki)