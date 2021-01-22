From Volkswagen Vento to Jaguar XF facelift, these are the most-awaited sedans of 2021

2021 promises to be an eventful year for the auto industry, even in India. We already got news that Tesla has confirmed its entry into India and Citroen is all set to mark its entry with the C5 Aircross. There is a host of other beautiful launches lined up. Here are all the sedans we are eagerly expecting to launch in this year.

Volkswagen Vento | Scheduled for a launch towards the end of the year, the decade old Vento is finally looking at an update. Volkswagen has already confirmed it is working on the new Polo hatchback so we could see those styling details come into the Vento as well.

Honda City Hybrid | Honda just recently updated the City sedan in 2020. On offer now with both a petrol and a diesel engine, a petrol-hybrid is expected to make its way to the showrooms by mid-2021. Of course, we can expect good mileage figures, but we are also expecting a fairly hefty price tag, somewhere near the Rs 15 lakh mark.

Skoda's 'unnamed' sedan | Skoda seems to be working on a replacement for the Rapid now and the new mid-sized sedan will be based on the MQB-A0 IN platform. This will be the second car from Skoda under their India 2.0 programme with a debut close to late-2021.

Skoda Octavia | The new Skoda Octavia, expected somewhere around mid-2021, is larger than the current-gen model on sale in India. The updates however aren’t limited to just the design. The interiors get a much-needed refresh with a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, a Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, HUD and several other features. The engine, too, will be upgraded and at launch while we will see a 2-litre turbo-petrol, entry variants will be introduced later on.

Toyota Camry facelift | Toyota is getting ready to refresh the Camry again. Launched just two years ago, the new refresh should be mainly styling updates and probably a new slightly larger infotainment system.

BMW 5 Series facelift | BMW has updated their 5 Series sedan and while the engine remains the same for India, there are some very visual updates. The grille is wider and low-set and the headlamps get a new design. The rear too, features LED tail lamps with new detailing. The car will also get BMW’s latest iDrive system. The new BMW 5 Series is expected somewhere near mid-2021.

BMW 6 Series facelift | Another BMW launch in mid-2021 is the 6 Series GT. It will get styling updates and a new infotainment unit, but most of the engine options are likely to remain unchanged.

Jaguar XF facelift | The Jaguar XF gets a complete makeover, both inside and out. Interiors have been upgraded with a new curved touchscreen infotainment system and everything else has been upgraded with luxury items from the Land Rover models.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift | Mercedes-Benz’s E-Class is also ready for a mid-life update. Expected to debut in mid-2021, the new car should get a comprehensive makeover on the outside, but the interiors will most likely only feature the new MBUX system.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine | Mercedes-Benz is also looking at replacing the current CLA with the new A-Class limousine. The new car is more of a luxury upgrade when comparing the two cars, with a longer wheelbase and more headroom for the rear passenger. There will also be interior updates like the new MBUX system, connected car tech, panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps and tail lamps, etc.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Another launch from Mercedes-Benz will come in the form of the new S-Class. This will be a complete makeover from top to bottom along with a new grille, new headlamps and tail lamps and new dimensions too. The interiors too have been reworked and now take a minimalist approach. The dash features a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen, a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster and up to three screens for the rear passenger.