From Kia Sonet to Toyota Innova Crysta, these are the best family cars for a post-lockdown road trip

Since the lockdown rules have eased significantly, a lot of us are itching to go out on a road trip. If you’re in the market looking for something that will help ferry the entire family, here’s a list we think could make that choice easier.
Since the lockdown rules have eased significantly, a lot of us are itching to go out on a road trip. If you’re in the market looking for something that will help ferry the entire family, here’s a list we think could make that choice easier.
Kia Sonet | Rs 6.71 lakh | The newest compact SUV in the market from the South Korea-based auto maker has been doing amazingly well in the Indian market. With a variety of engine and transmission options to choose from, the Kia Sonet packs in more tech than the IT guy along with seating and space for everyone.
Hyundai Creta | Rs 9.81 lakh | The Hyundai Creta is by far the best performing SUV in the market today. It is big and spacious and has ample space for luggage on long drives.
Kia Seltos | Rs 9.89 lakh | Kia’s second vehicle in the Indian market, the Seltos has also been doing extremely well ever since its launch. With a decent amount of room for both the front as well as the rear passengers, the Seltos is a viable option for those looking to hit the road with the family every now and then.
Jeep Compass | Rs 16.49 lakh | The Jeep Compass is another contender to watch out for but, it does retail at a higher end of the price range. In terms of comfort and luxury however, it does rival the other cars in its segment very well.
Mahindra XUV500 | Rs 13.51 lakh | The Mahindra XUV500 is another favourite when it comes to travel plans. This SUV, too, boasts of a number of creature comforts along with the space to match.
Tata Harrier | Rs 13.84 lakh | The Tata Harrier, in direct competition to the XUV500, allows for all the same kinds of comforts in a slightly more stylish package. The Harrier, however, will also be available as a 7-seater Gravitas scheduled to early next year.
Toyota Fortuner | Rs 28.66 lakh | More towards the bigger, full-size SUVs, the Fortuner packs in the ability to go offroad as well when the family isn’t around. Add to that the ability to travel in style and comfort with your family makes it a wholesome package.
Ford Endeavour | Rs 29.99 lakh | The Endeavour, like the Fortuner also offers the same package of capabilities without compromising on driving pleasure and comfort.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | Rs 7.59 lakh | The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga offers a decent amount of space for a 7-seater layout. It drives well, too, but the boot space could have been a little more. That said, roof rails are always an added feature to carry extra luggage.
Toyota Innova Crysta | Rs 16.26 lakh | The Toyota Innova Crysta is pretty much the gold standard when thinking of a long trip with the entire family. Available in both eight and seven-seater arrangements, the Crysta is a spacious MUV that has a surprisingly plush ride quality as well.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 03:36 pm