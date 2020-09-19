172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|technology|auto|as-kia-sonet-drives-in-check-these-other-global-kia-models-that-indian-auto-enthusiasts-keenly-await-5859491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As Kia Sonet drives in, check these other global Kia models that Indian auto enthusiasts keenly await

Ever since the launch of the Carnival and the Seltos, Kia Motors has been doing exceptionally well in India. The Seltos SUV has been posting in the top-10 best-sellers consistently over the past few months and the Sonet that was launched recently seems to be climbing up that ladder as well.

Ever since the launch of the Carnival and the Seltos, Kia Motors has been doing exceptionally well in India. The Seltos SUV has been posting in the top-10 best-sellers consistently over the past few months and the Sonet that was launched recently seems to be climbing up that ladder as well. We know Kia is expanding in India, so here are some of the cars that you might like to see on Indian streets.

Kia Stinger | The Kia Stinger was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo in its GT Line, but it did get a mild refresh after that. Internationally, the Kia Stinger is powered by two engine options – a 2-litre 4-cylinder making 255 PS and 351 Nm and a 3.3-litre V6 making 365 PS and 509 Nm.

Kia Xceed | One of the crossovers that we would like to see is the Xceed. A butch, sporty take on the Ceed hatchback from the company. The Xceed gets three engine options – a 118 PS 1-litre, a 138 PS 1.4-litre and a 114 PS 1.6-litre diesel.

Kia Sorento | The Kia Sorento sits just below the company’s range topping Telluride. It is a butch looking SUV with curves that actually give it a hint of sportiness. The Sorento is powered by a 2.4-litre engine making 185 PS/241 Nm and a 3.3-litre V6 making 290 PS/341 Nm.

Telluride | If Kia decides to bring the Telluride to India, it will be their answer to the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner. It recently received the 2020 World Car of the Year by judges from, around the world. The Telluride is powered by a 3.8-litre V6 engine producing 291 PS of power and 355 Nm of torque.

First Published on Sep 19, 2020 11:42 am

tags #Auto #Kia Motors #Kia Sonet #Technology

