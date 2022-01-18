MARKET NEWS

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Best offers on smartphones including iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Amazon Great Republic Day sale offers will be live till January 20

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 offers are live in India. The e-commerce platform is offering several deals and discounts on smartphones across all ranges. In addition to the best Amazon Great Republic Day sale offers, customers with an SBI credit card can avail 10 percent discount.
iPhone 12 price in India during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2022 drops down to Rs 53,999. The 2020 iPhone model comes with a 6.1-inch display and an A14 Bionic chip. It also has a 12MP dual-camera setup on the back.
Another smartphone offer available during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2022 is the OnePlus 9R. Following the OnePlus 9RT launch in India, the OnePlus 9R price in India during the Amazon sale has dropped down to Rs 36,999.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be available at a discounted price of Rs 36,999, down from its original price of Rs 50,999. The discounted price is a part of the Amazon Great Republic Day sale offers following the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launch in India.
iQOO Z3 price in India drops to Rs 15,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. The phone features a Snapdragon 768G SoC and supports 55W fast charging as well. It features a 120Hz IPS LCD screen and a triple-camera setup on the back.
For those who love playing games, the iQOO 7 Legend price in India drops to Rs 33,999. The price includes a coupon discount on Amazon worth Rs 3,000. iQOO 7 Legend was launched for Rs 39,999 and comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 48MP triple-camera setup.
Xiaomi Mi 11X, which was launched for Rs 29,999, is available for Rs 27,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. The device comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 48MP triple-camera setup and a 120Hz 6.67-inch AMOLED display.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, which was launched for Rs 18,999, is now available for Rs 16,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The phone has a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, a Dimensity 720 SoC and a 5000 mAh battery.
Redmi 10 Prime price in India during the Amazon Republic Day sale starts at Rs 11,999. The phone was originally launched in India for Rs 12,499.
