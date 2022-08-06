In Pics | Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva—voting on to pick India's next vice president The ruling National Democratic Alliance nominee and former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is up against Opposition's Margaret Alva in the election being held a few days after Draupadi Murmum was elected India's 15th President
August 06, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari casts his vote in the vice presidential election in the Parliament complex on August 6. (Image: ANI)
Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan casts his vote in an election in which NDA's Jagdeep Dhankar's win is certain. (Image: ANI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh casts his votes as BJP president JP Nadda watches on. The vice president is elected by the members of both houses of Parliament. (Image: ANI)
Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh casts his vote. The vice president is also the chairman of the upper house of Parliament. (Image: ANI)
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat casts his vote. The vice president will be sworn in on August 11, a day after Venkaiah Naidu's term ends. (Image: ANI)
Former PM Manmohan Singh casts his vote in the vice presidential Election in Parliament. The result is expected by evening, though Jagdeep Dhankar's win is a foregone conclusion. (Image: ANI)