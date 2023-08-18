English
    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates India's first 3D-printed post office in Bengaluru; See pics

    Union Railway Minister Ashwinin Vaishnaw inaugurated India's first post office built using 3D printing technology on August 18. 3D printing technology is a rapidly evolving method of building construction. It uses computer-aided design to create three-dimensional objects through a layering method

    Moneycontrol News
    August 18, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST
    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated India’s first post office built with 3D printing technology in Bengaluru on August 18. (Image: X/@CPMGKARNATAKA)
    The 3D-printed post office building at Cambridge Layout in the city with a built-up area of 1,021 square metres will be functional now following the inauguration. (Image: X/@narendramodi)
    The construction of this post office building was carried out by the construction company Larsen &amp; Toubro Limited, while IIT Madras was the technical manager. (Image: X/@narendramodi)
    The 3D-concrete printing technology is a fully automated technology used for the construction of buildings, in which a robotic printer applies the concrete layer by layer according to the approved design and a special fast-curing concrete is used to ensure bonding between the layers and print the structure. (Image: X/@narendramodi)
    The entire construction project was completed in a period of 45 days, compared to six to eight months using the conventional method. (Image: X/@narendramodi)
    Cost and time savings make 3D-concrete printing technology a viable alternative to traditional construction methods. (Image: X/@narendramodi) (With inputs from agencies)
