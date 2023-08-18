Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates India's first 3D-printed post office in Bengaluru; See pics

1/6 Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated India’s first post office built with 3D printing technology in Bengaluru on August 18. (Image: X/@CPMGKARNATAKA)

2/6 The 3D-printed post office building at Cambridge Layout in the city with a built-up area of 1,021 square metres will be functional now following the inauguration. (Image: X/@narendramodi)

3/6 The construction of this post office building was carried out by the construction company Larsen & Toubro Limited, while IIT Madras was the technical manager. (Image: X/@narendramodi)

4/6 The 3D-concrete printing technology is a fully automated technology used for the construction of buildings, in which a robotic printer applies the concrete layer by layer according to the approved design and a special fast-curing concrete is used to ensure bonding between the layers and print the structure. (Image: X/@narendramodi)

5/6 The entire construction project was completed in a period of 45 days, compared to six to eight months using the conventional method. (Image: X/@narendramodi)