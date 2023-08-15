Independence Day 2023: PM Modi hoists the Tricolour at the Red Fort; here are takeaways from his speech

1/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the national flag at the Red Fort as India celeberates its 77th Independence Day on August 15. (Image: ANI Video Grab)

2/10 PM Modi leads the nation as the country marks its 77th Independence Day. This year’s Independence Day will culminate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations launched by the Prime Minister in 2021. (Image: DD National Video Grab)

3/10 Earlier in the day, Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort. (Image: PTI)

4/10 After hoisting the flag, Modi began his customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic red-stone monument. The address marked his 10th Independence Day speech. Here are the key takeaways from the address (Image: DD National Video Grab)

5/10 The Prime Minister, in his Independence Speech at the iconic Red Fort, gave his word to his fellow countrymen that India will be among the top three economies in the world in the next five years under his leadership. (Image: PTI)

6/10 India, which was ranked tenth globally on the economic front when the BJP government came into power in the Centre in 2014, now holds the fifth position, empowered by the efforts of 140 crore Indians. The Prime Minister also talked about how the Centre worked towards curbing corruption in the country and strengthening the nation's economy. (Image: PTI)

7/10 PM Narendra Modi set newer markers for the next five years. He stated that the next five years are for unprecedented development, and will set the ball rolling to realise India's 2047 dream to be a developed country. The Prime Minister, who delivered his last Independence Day speech before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said he would present the achievements and developments of the country in his next Independence Day speech at the Red Fort. (Image: PTI)

8/10 Modi emphasised the importance of women-led development in the country. He said India had the highest number of pilots in civil aviation and also highlighted how women scientists were leading the iconic Chandrayaan-3 mission. (Image: DD National Video Grab)

9/10 Modi also discussed the role of technology in shaping the country's future. The world is driven by technology, he said, adding that India's talent in the technology space would play a new role globally and paint a new picture. He applauded the contribution of youth in shaping India's future and said the youngsters hailing from Tier 2 and 3 cities were creating a strong impact in several fields, including startups. (Image: ANI)