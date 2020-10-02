Sneak peek inside the new VVIP Air India One aircraft for President, Vice President and PM and PM

The modified VVIP aircraft have ‘Bharat’ and ‘India’ written on them along with Ashok Emblem and the tricolor of the National Flag painted on it. Moneycontrol News The first custom-made Boeing 777 aircraft, part of the two-aircraft Air India One fleet which will be used by the President, Vice President and Prime Minister, arrived at Delhi International Airport from the United States on October 1. (Image: Twitter @DefenceDecode) The VVIP Air India One is equipped with an advanced communication system which allows audio and video communications to function in mid-air with top-tier security against hacking.(Image: News18) The modified B777 plane comes fitted with sophisticated defence systems called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) Self-Protection Suites (SPS). (Image: News18) The new VVIP aircraft is fully loaded with systems like missile warning sensors, Guardian Laser Transmitter Assemblies and Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suites (AIDEWS) for maximum security. (Image: News18) The state-of-the-art aircraft has sophisticated protection arrangements, as well as comfort inside. It is owned by the Indian Air Force after the handover, and will have a military classification. (Image: News18) The modified VVIP aircraft have ‘Bharat’ and ‘India’ written on them along with Ashok Emblem and the tricolor of the National Flag painted on it on the fuselage. (Image: News18) First Published on Oct 2, 2020 07:25 pm