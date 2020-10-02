172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|in-pics-sneak-peek-inside-the-new-vvip-air-india-one-aircraft-for-president-vice-president-and-pm-5915941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sneak peek inside the new VVIP Air India One aircraft for President, Vice President and PM and PM

The modified VVIP aircraft have ‘Bharat’ and ‘India’ written on them along with Ashok Emblem and the tricolor of the National Flag painted on it.

Moneycontrol News
First custom made Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet which will be used for President, Vice President and Prime Minister arrived at Delhi International Airport from United States on October 1. (Image: Twitter @DefenceDecode)

The first custom-made Boeing 777 aircraft, part of the two-aircraft Air India One fleet which will be used by the President, Vice President and Prime Minister, arrived at Delhi International Airport from the United States on October 1. (Image: Twitter @DefenceDecode)

The VVIP aircraft Air India One is equipped with advance communication system which allows availing audio and video communication function at mid-air without being hacked. (Image: News18)

The VVIP Air India One is equipped with an advanced communication system which allows audio and video communications to function in mid-air with top-tier security against hacking.(Image: News18)

The B777 planes is fitted with sophisticated defence systems, called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) Self-Protection Suites (SPS). (Image: News18)

The modified B777 plane comes fitted with sophisticated defence systems called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) Self-Protection Suites (SPS). (Image: News18)

The news VVIP aircraft is fully loaded with systems like missile warning sensors, guardian laser transmitter assemblies and Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suites. (Image: News18)

The new VVIP aircraft is fully loaded with systems like missile warning sensors, Guardian Laser Transmitter Assemblies and Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suites (AIDEWS) for maximum security. (Image: News18)

The state-of-the-art aircraft have the sophisticated protection arrangements. The aircraft is owned by the Indian Air Force and have military classification. (Image: News18)

The state-of-the-art aircraft has sophisticated protection arrangements, as well as comfort inside. It is owned by the Indian Air Force after the handover, and will have a military classification. (Image: News18)

The modified aircraft have ‘Bharat’ and ‘India’ written on them along with Ashok Emblem and the tricolor of the National Flag painted on it. (Image: News18)

The modified VVIP aircraft have ‘Bharat’ and ‘India’ written on them along with Ashok Emblem and the tricolor of the National Flag painted on it on the fuselage. (Image: News18)

First Published on Oct 2, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #Air India One #Boeing B777 #Slideshow #VVIP aircraft Air India One

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.