In Pics: Rain lashes North India — snippets from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi

1/7 Navi Mumbai: A group of locals turned the waterlogged Uran railway station subway into their personal swimming pool and seemed to enjoy themselves. A video of the same was shared on Twitter by a user named Jeetendra N Thale.

2/7 Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: Four people were stranded on rock along the Narmada River in Jabalpur. They were rescued after a 13-hour operation. (Source: PTI)

3/7 Delhi: Following incessant rainfall in Delhi for the past two days, the water level of River Yamuna inched closer to the warning level. At 8 am on July 10, the water level of the river was recorded at 203.33 metres at Old Railway Bridge. Warning level of the river is 204.50 metres. (Source: ANI)

4/7 Himachal Pradesh: People are stuck as multiple routes in Bilaspur, Shimla, Mandi, Una, Kullu, and Manali have been blocked by landslides. Landslides and flash floods were brought on by the Beas River's rising water levels, which tragically resulted in the loss of life in several districts. (Source: PTI)

5/7 Uttarakhand: When a jeep transporting 11 pilgrims went into the Ganga in the Tehri Garhwal district, three pilgrims died. Two houses collapsed, killing two people in the Missarwala village of Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar district. (Source: PTI)

6/7 Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh: On July 9, there were four fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir, including two soldiers. In Ladakh, there was one death reported. Flash floods and landslides were caused by persistent rain in many areas of J&K and Ladakh. (Source: PTI)