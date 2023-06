1/4 The Mahashtra government organised grand events to mark the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation at the top of the Raigad Fort from June 2 until June 6. Image: ANI

2/4 "Chhatrapati Shivaji continues to inspire us. He was a beacon of bravery and courage and showed us self-governance. He ended the mindset of slavery. Shivaji was a great soldier as well as a great administrator," said PM Modi on the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Image: ANI

3/4 Celebrations are underway all across the state, primarily in Nagpur where groups of people can be seen on the streets presenting performances, waving flags as they celebrate this significant part of history. Image: ANI