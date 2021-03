India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was expanded on March 1 to include senior citizens and those aged 45-59 who have co-morbidities. Many central and state-level ministers, political and business leaders have taken the vaccine. PM Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and many Union Ministers have taken their first doses of a vaccine against COVID-19. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also took their jabs on March 1. (Image: AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of vaccine against the COVID-19 disease at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi on March 1. He was given a shot of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN and urged those eligible to get inoculated. (Image: Twitter/ @narendramodi)

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said he took his first dose of the vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai on March 1. (Image: Twitter/@VPSecretariat)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he got his first dose of COVAXIN on March 1. He tweeted that he “felt secure, will travel safely.” (Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

Home Minister Amit Shah was administered the first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. (File photo)

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy, who is Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, got their doses of COVISHIELD vaccine at Narayana Hrudalaya, Bengaluru. COVISHIELD, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII). (Image: Reuters)

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan took his first dose of COVISHIELD at Narayana Health, Bengaluru on March 1. (Screengrab of video on Twitter/ @CNBCTV18News)

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife took their first doses of COVAXIN at the Delhi Heart & Lung Institute. According to ANI, the minister said “Hanuman Ji crossed India to get it, but this 'Sanjeevani' is available at your nearby private and government facility.” (Image: Twitter/ @MoHFW_INDIA)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a shot at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna. (Image: Twitter/ @NitishKumar)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik got his jab of a vaccine against COVID-19 at the Vidhan Sabha dispensary. He tweeted that he is “grateful to our scientists, health workers for their race against time to deliver the vaccines to people,” (Image: Twitter/ @Naveen_Odisha)

Uday Kotak, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, took his first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 on March 2. Describing his experience, he tweeted that it was “smooth and no pain." (Image: Twitter/ @udaykotak)

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said she got vaccinated at Narayana Health, Bengaluru on March 1. She took a dose of COVISHIELD, and said the experience was “painless no injection related side effects.” (File photo)

India’s cricket head coach Ravi Shastri received a dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 at Apollo Hospital, Ahmedabad on March 2. Shastri tweeted that he was “extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team.” (Image: Twitter/ @RaviShastriOfc)

Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir National Conference, received a jab at SKIMS, Srinagar on March 2. In a tweet, his son Omar Abdullah said “My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well.” (Image: Twitter/ @OmarAbdullah)

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said he took his first shot at Dalmiya Hospital, Rampur. (Screengrab of video on Twitter/ @naqvimukhtar)

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan received the first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 in Chennai. (Image: Twitter/ @ikamalhaasan)

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad got a dose of COVAXIN at AIIMS Patna on March 2. He said he “appreciated the good work done by Doctors, nurses and supporting staff." (@rsprasad)