In pics | Explained: Massive fire at Assam's Baghjan oil well; here's all you need to know about the blowout

A massive fire has engulfed the Baghjan oil well in Assam's Tinsukia district. The oil well in Assam has been continuously flowing out gas, or undergoing a blowout, since May 27. A raging fire at the natural gas field has forced nearly 8,000 people to leave their homes. It is one of the biggest blowouts in India and has now turned into an inferno after it caught fire. But what is a blowout? How does it happen? How is Baghjan accident affecting the ecology of the area? Here’s everything you need to know. (Image: AP)