Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Explained: Massive fire at Assam's Baghjan oil well; here's all you need to know about the blowout

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is undertaking a rescue operation at the site of an oil well that exploded and caught fire at Baghjan

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A massive fire has engulfed the Baghjan oil well in Assam's Tinsukia district. The oil well in Assam has been continuously flowing out gas, or undergoing a blowout, since May 27. A raging fire at the natural gas field has forced nearly 8,000 people to leave their homes. It is one of the biggest blowouts in India and has now turned into an inferno after it caught fire. But what is a blowout? How does it happen? How is Baghjan accident affecting the ecology of the area? Here’s everything you need to know. (Image: AP)
A massive fire has engulfed the Baghjan oil well in Assam's Tinsukia district. The oil well in Assam has been continuously flowing out gas, or undergoing a blowout, since May 27. A raging fire at the natural gas field has forced nearly 8,000 people to leave their homes. It is one of the biggest blowouts in India and has now turned into an inferno after it caught fire. But what is a blowout? How does it happen? How is Baghjan accident affecting the ecology of the area? Here’s everything you need to know. (Image: AP)

All you need to know about the Baghjan field? (Image: News18 Creative)
All you need to know about the Baghjan field? (Image: News18 Creative)

How bad is it? (Image: News18 Creative)
How bad is it? (Image: News18 Creative)

How is natural gas extracted? (Image: News18 Creative)
How is natural gas extracted? (Image: News18 Creative)

What is a blowout? (Image: News18 Creative)
What is a blowout? (Image: News18 Creative)

How does it affect the ecology of the area? (Image: News18 Creative)
How does it affect the ecology of the area? (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 08:07 pm

tags #Assam gas leak #Assam oil well fire #baghjan blowout #Baghjan oilfield #environment #Oil India #Slideshow #stocks

