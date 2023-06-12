In Pics: Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies, IMD alert for Mumbai, Thane, Saurashtra & Kutch

1/6 The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has launched an orange message cyclonic alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch Coast, and a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane as cyclonic storm Biparjoy intensifies. The severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea on June 11 and is expected to make landfall in between Gujarat's Kutch region and Karachi (Pakistan) on June 15. (Image: AP)

2/6 With Cyclone Biparjoy now running directly parallel to Mumbai in the Arabian Sea, the IMD on June 11 issued a ‘thunderstorm’ alert for several districts in coastal Maharashtra . The Maharashtra coastline experienced high tidal waves as the effect of Cyclone Biparjoy was seen near the Gateway of India on June 12. The coastal city of Mumbai, which has currently been experiencing windy conditions, is likely to witness stronger gusts and isolated rains for the next one or two days according to weather.com. The IMD has asked fishermen in the coastal areas of Thane, Mumbai and Palghar be stay on alert from June 11 to June 14. (Image: ANI)

3/6 The cyclone is predicted to move towards Kutch (Gujrat) and Karachi (Pakistan), making landfall in the Indian subcontinent on June 15. Amidst the cyclone alert in the state, authorities have started shifting coastal residents so safer havens while assuring preparedness for the storm. The Gujrat Chief Minister also held a video conference with all the officials of the potentially affected area. (Image: CNBC TV18)

4/6 According to the IMD Cyclone Biparjoy currently persists over east-central Arabian Sea as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm. At 5.30 am on June 12 it was located over east-central and adjoining NE Arabian Sea near latitude 19.2N and longitude 67.7E, about 380km SSW of Devbhumi Dwarka. (Image: IMD)

5/6 The satellite image by IMD shows the extreme severe cyclonic conditions forming over the Arabian Sea as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies. According to the IMD, the storm is likely to move nearly northward till June 14 morning with sea conditions likely to be phenomenal to very high over the northeast and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea. (Image: IMD)