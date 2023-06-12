In Pics: Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies, IMD alert for Mumbai, Thane, Saurashtra & Kutch The extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy has intensified over the Arabian Sea, prompting the IMD to issue alerts for Mumbai, Thane, and the Saurashtra and Kutch Coast. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Gujarat's Kutch region and Karachi, Pakistan on June 15, with heavy rainfall and strong winds predicted for several coastal districts.
June 12, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has launched an orange message cyclonic alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch Coast, and a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane as cyclonic storm Biparjoy intensifies. The severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea on June 11 and is expected to make landfall in between Gujarat's Kutch region and Karachi (Pakistan) on June 15. (Image: AP)
With Cyclone Biparjoy now running directly parallel to Mumbai in the Arabian Sea, the IMD on June 11 issued a ‘thunderstorm’ alert for several districts in coastal Maharashtra . The Maharashtra coastline experienced high tidal waves as the effect of Cyclone Biparjoy was seen near the Gateway of India on June 12. The coastal city of Mumbai, which has currently been experiencing windy conditions, is likely to witness stronger gusts and isolated rains for the next one or two days according to weather.com. The IMD has asked fishermen in the coastal areas of Thane, Mumbai and Palghar be stay on alert from June 11 to June 14. (Image: ANI)
The cyclone is predicted to move towards Kutch (Gujrat) and Karachi (Pakistan), making landfall in the Indian subcontinent on June 15. Amidst the cyclone alert in the state, authorities have started shifting coastal residents so safer havens while assuring preparedness for the storm. The Gujrat Chief Minister also held a video conference with all the officials of the potentially affected area. (Image: CNBC TV18)
According to the IMD Cyclone Biparjoy currently persists over east-central Arabian Sea as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm. At 5.30 am on June 12 it was located over east-central and adjoining NE Arabian Sea near latitude 19.2N and longitude 67.7E, about 380km SSW of Devbhumi Dwarka. (Image: IMD)
The satellite image by IMD shows the extreme severe cyclonic conditions forming over the Arabian Sea as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies. According to the IMD, the storm is likely to move nearly northward till June 14 morning with sea conditions likely to be phenomenal to very high over the northeast and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea. (Image: IMD)
With the onset of rainfall in the south eastern states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, Skymet launched the rainfall prediction for June 12. The districts of Kutch, Jamnagar, Morbi, Gir, Somnath, Porbandar, and Devbhumi Dwarka are likely to receive heavy rainfall and very high wind speed during June 13-15, according to the IMD. As of June 11, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into more regions of the central Arabian Sea, with Karnataka, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Konkan, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Bay of Bengal witnessing rainfall, reported ANI. (Image: IMD) (With inputs from ANI)