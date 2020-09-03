In pics | All you need to know about India's move to ban Chinese linked apps

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has banned these apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Moneycontrol News India has banned popular mobile gaming app PubG along with 117 other Chinese-linked apps. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has banned these apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The ban comes amid rising border tensions between India and China. Here’s everything you should know about India’s move to ban more than 100 China-linked apps. (Image: News18 Creative) Why has the Indian government banned Chinese apps? (Image: News18 Creative) How many Chinese apps have been banned till now? (Image: News18 Creative) Under which law did the government announce this ban? (Image: News18 Creative) What’s the problem with Chinese apps? (Image: News18 Creative) What’s PubG’s China link? (Image: News18 Creative) What message is the government sending with these bans? (Image: News18 Creative) How popular were the banned apps in India? (Image: News18 Creative) Are there any good replacements for these? (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Sep 3, 2020 06:57 pm