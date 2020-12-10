PlusFinancial Times
Forbes 2020 list of world's 100 most powerful women: Here are the Indian women who made it to the list

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and HCL Enterprise CEO Roshni Nadar Malhotra have found a mention in Forbes list of world's 100 most powerful women. The finance minister is ranked 41st on the list.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2020 / 07:39 PM IST
Chairperson of HCL Technologies and the first woman to lead a listed IT company in India Roshni Nadar Malhotra has been placed at the 55th position in the Forbes' most powerful women list that is topped by German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the 10th year in a row.
India's richest self-made woman who founded India's largest listed biopharmaceutical firm by revenue Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw featured on the 68th place in the Forbes list. She is also India's second-richest woman.
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has been ranked as the third most powerful woman in the world by Forbes.
Chairwoman of Landmark Group Renuka Jagtiani is ranked 98th on the list.
TAGS: #Angela Merkel #Business #Current Affairs #Forbes list #Kamala Harris #Kiran Mazumdar Shaw #most powerful women #Nirmala Sitharaman #Roshni Nadar Malhotra #Slideshow
first published: Dec 10, 2020 06:49 pm

