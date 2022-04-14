English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    Ambedkar Jayanti | Nation celebrates 131st birth anniversary of the father of Indian Constitution

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Dr. Balasaheb Ambedkar in Delhi on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 14, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Dr. Balasaheb Ambedkar in Delhi on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Dr. Balasaheb Ambedkar in Delhi on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
    Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 to honour Dr BR Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary -- a jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against discrimination towards dalits. President Ram Nath Kovind offer tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 to honour Dr BR Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary -- a jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against discrimination towards dalits. President Ram Nath Kovind offer tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti in Patna. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti in Patna. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    BJP chief JP Nadda and others pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at party headquarters in Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    BJP chief JP Nadda and others pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at party headquarters in Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at Dadar, Mumbai. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at Dadar, Mumbai. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Here are some of his inspiring quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar, popularly known as the father of Indian constitution. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Here are some of his inspiring quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar, popularly known as the father of Indian constitution. (Image: News18 Creative)
    “I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity,” BR Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)
    “I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity,” BR Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)
    “Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people,” BR Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)
    “Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people,” BR Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)
    “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved,” BR Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)
    “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved,” BR Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)
    “Life should be great rather than long,” BR Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)
    “Life should be great rather than long,” BR Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ambedkar Jayanti #BR Ambedkar birth anniversary #Dr BR Ambedkar #PM Narendra Modi #Slideshow
    first published: Apr 14, 2022 01:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.