Ambedkar Jayanti | Nation celebrates 131st birth anniversary of the father of Indian Constitution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Dr. Balasaheb Ambedkar in Delhi on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 to honour Dr BR Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary -- a jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against discrimination towards dalits. President Ram Nath Kovind offer tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti in Patna. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

BJP chief JP Nadda and others pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at party headquarters in Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at Dadar, Mumbai. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Here are some of his inspiring quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar, popularly known as the father of Indian constitution. (Image: News18 Creative)

“I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity,” BR Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)

“Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people,” BR Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)

“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved,” BR Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)